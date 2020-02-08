She was the Gunner who couldn't miss for the Matildas on Friday night.

But the targets will only get bigger for Caitlin Foord once the Australia wrap up this stage of Olympic qualifying and she finally links up with powerhouse English club Arsenal.

Foord was at her clinical best in Australia's 7-0 romp of Taiwan in Campbelltown, netting a hat-trick in the first of three pool games held in Sydney this week.

"All the goals were team goals. They were good build-ups, lovely assists from my teammate," said Foord, spreading the praise.

"We just wanted to be ruthless and we didn't just want to score one goal.

"We wanted to really dominate. I think we're just really pleased with the result and hopefully we can go into the next game with a lot of confidence."

The Matildas are expected to make short work of Thailand on Monday, before, should all things go to plan, claiming top spot against China on Thursday.

After that the veteran striker, along with a handful of other Australian teammates, will make the significant move to the FA Women's Super League in England.

Foord will join a lethal Gunners attack already boasting Dutch star Vivienne Miedema, who has 14 of the 37 goals for the third-placed side so far this season.

Only Sam Kerr's Chelsea side has scored more goals.

Foord is unsure where she'll be deployed by the Gunners' Australian manager Joe Montemurro, who is a fan of the 25-year-old's versatility.

But she knows she'll have plenty of freedom to strut her stuff.

"From my understanding, a lot of people have a bit of free role and exchange positions a fair bit," Foord said.

"When you get put in a position, it's not necessarily where you end up the whole game. There's a fair bit of movement."

For now, the former Sydney FC forward will be looking to continue her strong form against Thailand.

"In a sense (Thailand) may be a bit of a similar game (as Taiwan)," she said.

"We just focus on ourselves and if we're at our best and play to our standard, that's all we need to do. It's just keeping the momentum going."