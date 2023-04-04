The Matildas will be without star forward Caitlin Foord and central defender Alanna Kennedy in their friendlies against England and Scotland after the pair were ruled out through injury.

Foord injured her hamstring in Arsenal's English Women's Super League clash with Manchester City on Sunday and was substituted in the 36th minute.

City's luckless central defender Kennedy, who has had a torrid run with form and fitness, missed the match with what the Matildas called a "late acquired injury" and City coach Gareth Taylor described as a niggle.

Foord and Kennedy were due to head into Matildas camp this week ahead of friendlies against Scotland and European champions England on Friday and next Tuesday (Wednesday AEST), but will instead rehabilitate their injuries at their clubs.

The pair have been replaced by Stanford University midfielder Amy Sayer (21, six caps) and AGF Fodbold defender Matilda McNamara (24, one cap).

There is no timeline on either player's return.

Foord, 28, had been in scintillating form for club and country, shortlisted as the WSL player of the month.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson hopes the injury to Foord, who has a brilliant attacking partnership with Sam Kerr, isn't too serious amid preparations for the Women's World Cup on home soil.

Foord has scored eight goals in her past 13 national team games, including starring in the Cup of Nations, and 10 goals in all competitions this season for her English side, Arsenal.

Her absence will force Gustavsson to consider his front four, with Foord forming a dynamic combination alongside Kerr, Cortnee Vine and Hayley Raso.

Foord's Arsenal teammate Steph Catley (foot) and Aston Villa winger Emily Gielnik (ankle) were already sidelined for the friendlies.

Kennedy, 28, has only made seven appearances across all competitions for City and hasn't played for the Matildas since their series against Canada in September.

In her absence, Clare Hunt and Clare Polkinghorne will likely maintain their centre-back partnership.