Matildas forward Caitlin Foord will be quarantined for 14 days as a safeguard against coronavirus, before she returns to English club Arsenal following Australia's Olympic qualifier in Vietnam.

The Matildas beat Vietnam behind closed doors in Cam Pha on Wednesday night to secure passage to Tokyo 2020, with Foord playing 90 minutes.

Matildas coach Ante Milicic said Arsenal had liaised with the UK government and decided Foord - who only joined the Gunners at the end of January - would be isolated.

"Caitlin Foord's had her correspondence from Arsenal, so she'll be in quarantine for 14 days," Milicic said on Thursday.

Arsenal have an FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham, a league game against Bristol City and the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain scheduled over the next fortnight.

Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (Everton) and Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City) will not be quarantined at this stage, though Milicic conceded the situation could change.

There is also a possibility Australia's scheduled friendlies against the USA and Canada in April won't proceed.

"There are genuine concerns and of course they're out of our hands, they're up to the professionals to guide us and they've done exceptionally well so far," Milicic said.

"The way FFA has been transparent with us and organised everything and always had the players' and staff's safety first and foremost.

"To be honest, we have started speaking about some other plans but there look to be roadblocks there as well, so we can only do what's possible.

"First and foremost we'll monitor the situation and then we'll just go with what's recommended to us."

Milicic admitted the situation had made things "challenging" as a coach but praised his players ' composure.

"Full credit to the girls because in difficult circumstances, particularly here, the last couple of days hasn't been easy for the girls and they've tried to remain focused on the football," he said.

Meanwhile, Milicic confirmed the FFA and PFA had contacted Lisa De Vanna, who is currently outside the Matildas' squad but is playing for Italian club Fiorentina, to check on her welfare amid a lockdown in Italy.