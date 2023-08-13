The Matildas stood on the shoulders of giants, then banished their own past demons to take Australian football to new heights.

Now, only England on Wednesday night stand between them and the Women's World Cup final.

In their dramatic 7-6 penalty shootout defeat of France, the Matildas moved on from past heartbreak at major tournaments.

Katrina Gorry vanquished her saved penalty against Brazil at the 2016 Olympics, while Sam Kerr cast aside the memory of the spot kick she blasted into the stands in Nice at the 2019 World Cup.

"We have been through those moments in the past and we've been through the heartache and we've been through all the moments that you learned so much from," vice-captain Steph Catley told reporters.

"It's hard from the outside when when we've lost something for everyone to understand how much you do gain from those situations. And I think this team has been through everything.

"We've got a perfect little balance of a core group that understand the gravity of the situation and probably a small group of younger players that might not understand the gravity, which is kind of bliss.

"You've got their confidence and their flair and then you've got a mature level of people bringing an understanding to moments like that that you need.

"So it's a really nice balance and I think we're just primed for this moment. We've got the Australian crowd behind us and we're doing something special."

Midfielder Emily van Egmond and coach Tony Gustavsson both hailed past Matildas who had paved the way.

"Everyone's played a part for us to get to this point," van Egmond said.

"We're so fortunate we've come up in a time where we've had, better resources ... but they set the standard."

Gustavsson's tenure has been questioned at many difficult forks in the road, especially after last year's disastrous Asian Cup quarter-final exit.

He would have been entitled to feel vindicated after Saturday night's triumph, but turned the focus elsewhere.

"It's obviously difficult when you're emotional now to distance yourself and see it that way," he said.

"But I think that's why I teared up a lot on the field after the game.

"Because I know how much this means to so many people.

"When you want to achieve something great and when the 'why' is bigger than 90-minute football and bigger than sport, we need to remember all the hard work that all of you and all of the alumnis, all of the brave woman that walked this path way, did way before my time.

"And then I'm just a small part of this."