Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter says the prospect of facing reigning champions Barcelona FC in the women's Champions League final is daunting but also inspiring.

UEFA Women's Champions League Final

Olympique Lyonnais will face Barcelona FC in the UEFA Champions League Final.

Matildas' defender Ellie Carpenter will be the sole Aussie to participate in this year's match.

Europe's biggest women's club competition title decider will take place on May 22 in Torino, Italy.

More Matildas Abroad news can be found on The Women's Game.

Carpenter's Lyon secured their berth in the May 22 decider with a 2-1 away win over French rivals Paris St Germain on Saturday, with the Australian playing the full game at right-back at the Parc des Princes.

The victory means Lyon have the chance to win a record-extending eighth Champions League title.

Standing in their way though is an all-conquering Barcelona team who are out to repeat last season's treble having already won the Spanish league title and moved into the Copa de la Reina semi-finals.

The Spanish club also boast the talents of 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who pipped teammate Jennifer Hermoso to the honour.

"It's going to be a great game," Carpenter said.

"Barcelona are a world class team.

"We know what they're capable of and how they can play but they're not unbeatable.

"We have three weeks to prepare now.

"We're experienced in finals of champions league, that's great for the team and looking forward to my first Champions League final - kind of."

Carpenter, 22, joined Lyon in mid-2020 shortly before the club won their fifth Champions League title in a row for which the Australian was an unused substitute in the final against Germany's Wolfsburg.

Now an established member of the Lyon team, Carpenter says this shot at European glory means more to her personally than that 2020 triumph.

From PDX to Lyon to now a Champions League final together â¤ï¸💙😁@LindseyHoran pic.twitter.com/glsjxyXqHH — Ellie Carpenter (@CarpenterEllie) May 2, 2022

"It almost feels like my first because I joined the team late that season and didn't play, so this season feels more real," she said.

"It's very special to be a part of this team.

"Obviously they've done so much for the women's game and reaching their 10th final is pretty amazing also.

"(I'm) playing alongside world class players every day. Wendie (Renard) just made her 100th cap for Champions League, which is unheard of.

"So it's really cool to be playing alongside players like this."

More news can be found using this link.