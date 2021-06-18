Three new Matildas were created in the last set of friendlies.

The first two, caps 210 and 211, were awarded to Kyra Cooney-Cross and Courtney Nevin respectively.

The two self-described best friends were substituted into the second half of the Denmark game. Both players also featured in the Swedish match, Cooney-Cross starting the match.

We welcomed two debutantes into the Westfield Matildas family last night!



#210 @kyracooneyx

#211 Courtney Nevin



Congratulations 💚💛#WeAreMatildas pic.twitter.com/Dz5zQKntNN — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) June 11, 2021

Mary Fowler, who got her first cap during the April friendlies, also celebrated a personal milestone. The Montpellier striker scored her first Matildas goal.

Fowler’s accomplishment occurred against Denmark, the young striker managing to find the back of the net in the 87th minute of the match.

Mary Fowler won't forget her first international goal in a hurry 🤩



🎥: @FOXFOOTBALL #DENvAUS #WeAreMatildas pic.twitter.com/yg9yONQWeg — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) June 10, 2021

Emily van Egmond received her 100th cap during that same Danish match It came eleven years after her first appearance.

Van Egmond has become the eighth Matilda ever to pass this centurion milestone.

Hayley Raso also passed an appearance milestone, getting her 50th cap during the Swedish game.

Raso, who was not aware about this achievement until the day of, stated after the match:

“…I'm pretty ecstatic about it. For me, there's no greater honour than representing my country. And it's just a privilege to be out here today and have got 50 caps.”"

The day also saw the newest Matilda. Goalkeeper Teagan Micah received cap #212.

The first appearance was a long time coming. Micah has been called up to the Matildas for several years now.

However, she had to wait until this week for her first appearance due to the competition in the goalkeeping position.