Streaming platform DAZN has acquired global rights to broadcast the UEFA Women’s Champions League and has been awarded host broadcaster duties for the next four seasons, from 2021-25.

The deal will mean Australians will be able to watch Matildas stars Caitlin Foord, Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Lydia Williams and Ellie Carpenter, among others, for free in Europe's premier competition next season.

Caitlin Foord, forward for FA Women's Super League Club Arsenal and the Matildas, said the deal would raise the sport's profile in Australia.

“We all need someone to look up to, someone to aspire to," she said.

By making the UWCL free and easily accessible on YouTube, as well as their own platform, DAZN is helping not only to raise the platform of women’s soccer here in Australia, they’re also helping to inspire the next generation of players.”

In partnership with YouTube, DAZN will make the competition free-to-air to fans worldwide, a move that marks the first time UEFA has fully centralised all Women’s Champions League matches across a single global broadcaster.