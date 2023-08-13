England manager Sarina Wiegman says she'll lean on her players to get to grips with the dynamics of the Anglo-Australian rivalry after her side set up a Women's World Cup semi-final encounter with the Matildas.

So, here's a quick crash course for the Lionesses' Dutch boss...

It's pints against schooners, Marmite versus Vegemite and, whatever you do, don't mention batsmen leaving their crease!

Wiegman's side survived a dogged battle with Colombia on Saturday at Sydney's Stadium Australia, emerging with a 2-1 win to pass through to the last four.

They will return to the same venue on Wednesday for the first World Cup meeting between the two sides after the Matildas' high-octane penalty shootout win over France.

"I think it's going to be really big... now I've had a couple of questions about it, it's probably going to be bigger than I imagined," Wiegman said.

"So I'll talk to my players and staff and see what rivalry is.

"I think the English and Australia can get along, we've really enjoyed our time here.

"But that doesn't mean there's no rivalry, so we'll see that on Wednesday."

The European champions' 30-game unbeaten streak was ended by the Matildas in their last meeting in April.

England proved on Saturday that they could withstand the pressure.

Playing against a hostile, largely pro-Colombia crowd they became the first side to come from behind to win at the knockout stages of this tournament.

"I think that's what the World Cup is all about; seeing top teams on the biggest stage with all their fans behind them," said England forward Alessia Russo, who scored the winner.

"We've had a taste of it tonight because Colombia's fans are incredible.

"It's another test but it's exciting to be facing the hosts in a World Cup semi-final."

Wiegman, who will be without her side's still-suspended creative linchpin Lauren James, added: "That's one of our strengths, we don't panic, we speed things up and try and score goals - and I hope we keep that up."

The England boss also played down fears over Rachel Daly after the wing-back received an assessment on her knee in the dying stages of Saturday's victory.