While the main Matildas squad is still in Europe participating in their Olympic Qualifying camp, a number of Australians, both from the most recent called-up Matildas group and some who were not, are currently playing through their northern hemisphere summer leagues.

American NWSL

Chloe Logarzo signed with the National Women’s Soccer League’s new franchise Kansas City in January. The 26-year-old midfielder sighted stability in deciding to move back to the US on a three-year deal.

She made three appearances in the NWSL’s pre-season challenge cup before being sidelined with a hip injury. It was this injury that kept her from the two most recent Matildas matches.

However, Logarzo returned to play this past weekend. Coming on in the 66th minute, she made a direct impact in the game while finding her feet again. KC lost that match 1-0 to the Challenge Cup winner’s the Portland Thorns.

Logarzo saw action again mid-week, with a second half appearance for her mid-western club’s match against NWSL leaders, the Orlando Pride. At the time of her appearance, KC was equalized 1-1 with the Pride.

She again showed why she is a world class midfielder, and why her return to form will be beneficial to the Matildas in the upcoming Olympics. However, a spectacular goal from Sydney Leroux was followed by an incredible goal from Marta lead to a 3-1 KC loss.

The team in final place in the league. They next playtime Washington Spirit at home on Saturday the 26th of June.

Icelandic Úrvalsdeild Kvenna

Melbourne City’s Emma Checker signed with Icelandic side Selfoss for their 2021 season. The league returned to play this past weekend after the international break.

Her club was second in the ten team league, behind 12 time Icelandic Champions Valur. They were set to meet the third-placed team Breidablik.

While Checker and the backline she plays on had helped Selfoss to four clean sheets this season, out of eight total matches in all competitions, this past weekend was not to be.

Selfoss lost 4-0 to Breidablik, falling to third in the league. They next meet fifth placed Thróttur Reykjavík today in the Icelandic Women’s Cup.

Norwegian Toppserien

Matildas goalkeeper Teagan Micah, who received her first cap last week against Sweden, has returned to the Norwegian Toppserien for the second weekend in a row.

She signed with Sandviken and has played in 3 of the 4 rounds for her club. This past weekend she kept goal for a blistering 5-0 win against Lyn.

With no losses in the league so far, Sandviken lead the Toppserien due to a one goal difference. Micah’s goalkeeping efforts have been essential to this.

Micah will play her former club Arna-Bjørnar this Saturday. They are currently in last place.

Six year W-League veteran Nikola Orgill, who most recently played for the Western Sydney Wanderers this past season, returned to Norway also for her second season in the Scandinavian country to play with Klepp IL.

Orgill’s side faced second-placed Lillestrøm this past weekend. As she has for the entirety of the season so far, Orgill played every minute of the game. Klepp lost 5-1.

Currently sitting in fifth place in the league, six points behind fourth placed Rosenborg, the team remains in the relegation play-off zone. They will play third-placed Vålerenga this Sunday.

Swedish Damallsvenskan

A slew of Aussies have headed to Sweden for their 2021 season. Adelaide United’s Dylan Holmes is enjoying her first season overseas with Häcken. Her team is currently second in the league after nine rounds.

Holmes has appeared in five matches in all competitions, including the last twenty four minutes of last weekend’s game. Häcken recorded a huge win against AIK, with a 10-0 trashing.

Elise Kellond-Knight returned to play after her time with the Matildas. Her club Hammarby is currently placed third in the league, with one match more played.

While she has yet to feature for them so far this year, she was an unused sub in this past Thursday’s match against Växjö.

The real Aussie game of the week was between first placed Rosengård and now sixth placed Vittsjö.

Adelaide United’s 19-year old Charlotte Grant, is playing her first season abroad with Rosengård. Part of a talent-filled team, which has internationals from several countries, Grant has featured in two of the club’s matches this year.

She watched last weekend’s match from the bench where she was able to see Matildas Emily Gielnik and Clare Polkinghorne lose to her side.

It is Gielnik’s second season with the Swedish side. She has played in all nine regular season matches for Vittsjö, scoring four goals including the side’s only goal this past weekend. Gielnik is currently the sixth-highest scorer in the Damallsvenskan.

Polkinghorne was also playing in her ninth match of the year in her first season in Sweden.

Vittsjö next face Djurgården on Monday. Rosengård will face Häcken on Sunday while Hammerby do not play until July 3rd against Vittsjö.