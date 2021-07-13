Icelandic Úrvalsdeild Women

Only one Australia is currently plying her trade in Iceland, Emma Checker. Checker’s squad did not play in the last few days. They see action next Tuesday, July 13 against eight ranked Keflavík.

Norwegian Toppserien

While Tegan Micah was not available for her club’s Sandviken’s match on Saturday, her club performed well. The 3-0 win against Vålerenga propelled them into the second spot in the league.

Nikola Orgill played the first 45 mins of her club Klepp’s match against Avaldsnes. This was the first match in six appearances where she was subbed off. While Klepp’s season started off strong, with two wins in their first two matches, they have now had six consecutive defeats.

The 3-0 defeat to Avaldsnes last Saturday has tumbled the club into the ninth spot in the Toppserien. They have one more match next week against Kolbotn before a three week Olympic break.

Swedish Damallsvenskan

Both Tokyo-bound Vittsjö players featured in the club’s match last Wednesday. Emily Gielnik and Clare Polkinghorne played the full 90 minutes of the 0-0 draw against Kristianstad. This puts Vittsjö just below the middle of the table, in seventh place.

The other two Tokyo-bound Swedish-based players, Charlotte Grant, who plays for Rosengård and Elise Kellond-Knight who plays for Hammarby, did not feature this past mid-week.

They both have had limited minutes at their clubs, seeing 10 and 8 minutes this season respectively. Grant’s limited play is in part due to the amount of international talent in the Rosengård squad while Kellond-Knight has been recovering from an ACL injury picked up last year.

Dylan Holmes also saw game time last Wednesday in the final minutes of her club Häcken’s win against Linköping. Häcken are in second place in the Damallsvenskan, behind Rosengård but ahead of Hammarby. All three teams are currently in the UEFA Champions League spots.

The Damallsvenskan now takes a six-week Olympic break. It will return the second to last week of August.