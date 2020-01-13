Two players who are presently based abroad but did not feature this week are Emily Gielnik and Alex Chidiac. Gielnik is currently with FC Bayern Munich.

The team did not have a fixture because the Frauen-Bundesliga is currently on a winter break. Gielnik will be travelling to Qatar with her Bayern squad for a winter camp. Bayern Münich’s next competitive match will against Bayern Leverkusen on the 16th of February, 2020.

Chidiac, who is currently at Atlético Madrid, was absent from the team lineup last Saturday. This is Chidiac’s second season with Madrid. The midfielder featured 19 times in her first season, scoring 3 goals.

However, she has only featured once this season. The 20-year-old, who turns 21 this Wednesday, has reportedly been rehabilitating an ankle ligament injury. No news has been stated on her expected return date.

Lisa De Vanna contributed to her Fiorentina side’s 4-1 victory against Orobica last Saturday. The Seria A striker produced a beautiful one-touch goal, slotting the ball just left of the keeper in the 52nd minute.

De Vanna has played 14 games for La Viola in all competitions so far, producing three goals.

Jacynta Galabadaarachchi came on in the 59th minute for West Ham United. The match was a London derby against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The Hammers equalled Spurs in the 90th minute, only to be cruelly denied a draw 6 minutes into stoppage time. Galabadaarachchi picked up a yellow card in the game.

Sam Kerr made her second appearance for Chelsea, coming off the bench at the beginning of the second half against Tanya Oxtoby's Bristol City.

While the striker is still trying to find her feet with her new club, she did produce several chances during the match.

Her first shot came in the 60th minute, passing just wide of the goal. This was followed by a headed assist to Bethany England who would have scored a beautiful goal had it not been for the heroics of Bristol goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley.

Kerr’s best chance of the game came in the 68th minute where she picked up the ball just inside the final third, beat a defender and then the goalkeeper only to have her shot on goal denied by Jaz Matthews, the initial defender she beat.

Chelsea went on to win the game 6-1.

Joe Montemurro and Aaron D'Antino's Arsenal side kept hold of top spot in the WSL with a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.