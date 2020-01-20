Two Australians abroad did not feature this week. Emily Gielnik’s FC Bayern München is still in the Frauen-Bundesliga’s winter break. Bayern and Gielnik have resumed training though.

Alex Chidiac has yet to return to play for Atlético Madrid in la Primera División, still recovering from an ankle injury. She turned 21 last Wednesday, the 15th of January 2020.

In Seria A Lisa De Vanna’s Fiorentina faced off against Florentia San Gimignano on Sunday the 19th of January, 2020.

Fiorentina won the match 6-1. De Vanna netted the sixth goal for her side in the 66th minute with a header directed just wide of the keeper directly into the right hand corner of the net.

In the FAWSL Hayley Raso announced she will be joining Everton FC.

The player has opted to leave her loan with the Brisbane Roar early and not accept her new contract offer from the Portland Thorns. She will be available for the Toffees after the Matildas' AFC Olympic Qualifying third round taking place February 3-9.

Jacynta Galabadaarachchi featured in West Ham’s Sunday FAWSL fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Galabadaarachchi had one attempt from outside the box blocked in the 8th minute and a second one saved by the keeper in the 19th minute.

Her first start of 2020, she was substituted in the 46th minute of the game. West Ham won the match 2-1. West Ham are now sitting eighth in the FAWSL ladder.

Sam Kerr featured in two games for Chelsea in the last week. Her first took place mid-week on Wednesday the 15th of January, 2020.

The match was the Blues’ FA Women’s League Cup clash, also known as the Continental cup, against FA Women’s Championship side Aston Villa.

Kerr started the match which Chelsea won 3-1. The team progress to the semi-finals of the cup and will face Manchester United on the 29th or 30th of January, 2020.

Joe Montemurro and Aaron D’Antino’s Arsenal also had two matches this week. The first was their Wednesday night Continental Cup fixture against Reading FC.

Arsenal won 1-0 thus progressing to face Manchester City on the 29th or 30th of January, 2020 in the semi-final of the cup.

Kerr, Montemurro and D’Antino’s second match of the week was Sunday’s hotly-anticipated game between Chelsea’s and Arsenal.

The sold out match went Chelsea’s way, with Kerr netting her first Chelsea goal with a 13th minute header off a Guro Reiten cross. Kerr also had three misses just wide of the net and one blocked attempt later on.

Chelsea were the dominant team for most of the game, winning it 4-1.

Post-match Montemurro took full responsibility for his side’s performance, stating his tactical decisions were to blame for the defeat.

Chelsea are now one-point behind leaders Arsenal and Manchester City in the FAWSL with one game in hand.

Tanya Oxtoby's Bristol City side lost 1-0 to Liverpool, they're now last in the FAWSL after four losses from their last five games.