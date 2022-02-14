As the race for the FA Women's Super League title heats up, this weekend's play brought the top three teams within four points of each other. The contribution of some Matildas helped secure the points for their clubs.

FA Women's Super League Matchday 15

Ten Matildas played this past weekend in the FA Women's Super League.

A draw between Chelsea and Arsenal heated the race for the title.

In total the ten Matildas played in five different matches for six different clubs this weekend with one finding the back of the net in remarkable fashion.

Chelsea FC 0-0 Arsenal FC

The first match of this Matchday 15 was arguably the most anticipated one. Chelsea FC hosted Arsenal FC at Kingsmeadow. The Gunners entered the match leading the Blues by two points, with Chelsea having one game in hand.

Taking points of their opponents was therefore the goal of both sides, with this game ultimately making the difference in the title win. Chelsea would also enter the game looking for vengance, after their 3-2 loss to the Gunners in the season opener.

Sam Kerr started for Chelsea with her Matildas' teammates Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord starting for the opponents. Lydia Williams was an unused sub in the match for Arsenal.

Simply stated, Arsenal played better the first half, Chelsea in the second. Ultimately, this possible title decider ended in the dreaded 0-0 draw.

This isn't to say that either side did not create chances. The Gunner's Miedema had an impressive volley in the first half which was saved by the post. A second half double miss by Chelsea is difficult to rewatch and wonder how it stayed out.

How on earth did these chances stay out?! 😱



Chelsea with TWO clearances on the line in back to back plays.



Thrown controllers if this happens in FIFA 🤣#WSL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/QuWIpU607g — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 11, 2022

The possible game winner for Chelsea was never called though. In the 94th minute Arsenal's Leah Williamson clearly committed a handball in the box, one that even she seemed to know was destined for a penalty.

However, the referee and lines person both missed the flagrant violation. With no VAR in the FA WSL, Chelsea's chance for a win was denied. The game ended 0-0.

Chelsea had this penalty appeal for handball turned down in the 94th minute 🤯



No VAR in the FA Women's Super League and it finishes 0-0.#WSL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/UK9u8fLlAg — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 11, 2022

Arsenal and Chelsea remain separated by two points atop the ladder, with Tottenham two points behind the Blues with 27 point. Chelsea have played one game less than either side and could overtake Arsenal with a win in their spare match.

Everton FC 0-2 Aston Villa

Perhaps no team had greater expectations to improve this season than Everton FC. With significant investment and player recruitment, questions of whether the Toffees would be in Champions League contention were even discussed.

Nothing could be further from the truth entering February. Having registered eight losses this year and gone through three different managers, Matildas fans can be relieved that Hayley Raso departed what currently looks like a sinking ship.

Everton's prospects did not improve over Matchday 15. Facing an Aston Villa that included Emily Gielnik, the Liverpudlian side lost 0-2. The Matildas attacker was instrumental in the Claret and Blue's win.

Not only did she start, but it was Gielnik who scored the visitor's first goal off a corner. The ball entered Everton's 18-yard box. After a deflection it found Gielnik who tapped it over her head and into the back of the net.

Her teammate Ramona Petzelberger scored six minutes later to make it 2-0 and confirm the three points for Villa. This keeps them ninth in the ladder.

Birmingham City 0-2 Tottenham

Last placed Birmingham City entered the game looking for their second win of the year. They would not find it against Spurs. Arguably the North London club are the team in the league that have outperformed seasonal expectations.

Third in the league, Tottenham were wanting to build on their 4-0 win the week prior after a disappointing set of results starting 2022. Kyah Simon kept her starting spot after having scored a brace in the previous match. However, she was substituted out in the 46th minute.

Two second half goals by Ashleigh Neville and Football Fern Ria Percival gave the visitors the win, and kept their Champions League place in the ladder.