Meanwhile, many other overseas-based Aussies were missing from club action due to their Matildas commitments.

In Italy’s Seria A, Lisa De Vanna’s second-placed Fiorentina team faced fourth-place Roma.

De Vanna continued her 2020 scoring streak, scoring for the third consecutive week, with a 17th-minute goal.

Her teammate Alia Guagni picked up the ball just outside Fiorentina’s 18-year box and dribbled the length of the pitch finishing with a shot on goal.

After the ball was stopped and deflected by the goalkeeper, De Vanna was able to tap in the rebound to put Fiorentina up 1-0.

The game ended 2-2, leaving Fiorentina eight points behind first-place Juventus.

In England, FAWSL teams turned their attention to the FA Cup. All FAWSL and Championship teams entered the knockout competition in this last weekend’s fourth-round.

Despite their absence, the FAWSL based Matildas' clubs had a good FA Cup weekend.

The final of the competition, the eight-round, will take place at Wembley Stadium on May 9, 2020.

Sam Kerr did not feature in Chelsea’s game, as she was returning for the Matildas camp. Her team won 4-0 against Championship side Charlton Athletic.

This secured Chelsea’s place in the fifth round. Kerr and the Blues will be facing Liverpool in that match.

New FAWSL additions Chloe Logarzo, Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord have yet to join their clubs, due to their current Matildas commitments. Each of their clubs also won their respective fourth-round matches.

Logarzo’s Bristol City, with fellow Australian manager Tanya Oxtoby, will be facing Raso’s Everton in the fifth-round.

Caitlin Foord, alongside manager Joe Montemurro and assistant manager Aaron D’Antino, will be facing Championship side Lewes FC.

Arsenal made it to the fifth-round due to their 2-0 fourth-round win over Jacynta Galabadaarachchi’s West Ham United. The teenager came on for West Ham in the 83rd minute of the match.

Elsewhere in Europe, two Australians abroad did not feature this week. The first, Emily Gielnik, was with FC Bayern München training in Doha during the Frauen-Bundesliga’s winter break. She has now returned to join the Matildas’ camp.

Alex Chidiac has yet to return to play for Atlético Madrid this year, still recovering from an ankle injury.

The next two weeks should continue to see significantly less action from Australian’s abroad as many of them will be with the Matildas competing in the AFC Women Olympic Qualifiers in Sydney, NSW.