Mastrantonio impressed during her time at Bristol, showcasing her W-League form on the world's biggest domestic stage.

However it wasn't enough to prevent the Robins - with the lowest budget in the league - from narrowly falling to relegation after the final match.

It was a spirited fight from Bristol and one that earned significant plaudits for the club's long-serving Australian coach Oxtoby, who will now remain in charge and attempt to steer the club back into the Women's Super League next season.

Oxtoby is currently on maternity leave at the club.

Mastrantonio meanwhile will continue fighting for her place in the Matildas lineup under new coach Tony Gustavsson, with the Matildas set to face Sweden in a crucial friendly next month.

Fellow Matilda Chloe Logarzo left Bristol to resume her NWSL career in January.