Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter has signed for French champions Olympique Lyon.
The move comes after an agreement was signed between the six-time Champions League and 14-time Division 1 Feminine winners and Carpenter's current NWSL club, Portland Thorns.
Carpenter becomes the third Matilda after Mary Fowler and Emma Checker to secure a French move.
Lyon are regularly regarded as the best club side in women's football and trailblazers for the professionalism of the women's game.
