Defender Emma Checker is the latest Matilda to make a move to Europe, signing with French top-flight club FC Fleury 91.

A part of Melbourne City's 2019-20 W-League winning team, Checker heads to France after stints in Australia with City, Adelaide, Canberra United and Melbourne Victory.

The 24-year-old made history by becoming the youngest captain of a W-League team during her first stint at Adelaide, for whom she debuted as a 15-year-old in 2011.

Checker, capped five times by the Matildas, will be the second Australian playing in France after Mary Fowler joined Montpellier HSC earlier this year.

It's her second overseas move after a short stint in South Korea with Incheon's Red Angels in 2017.

"I am extremely demanding of myself and I hope that this will help the team to accomplish its objectives," Checker told Fleury's website.

"I love to win and to be competitive, my ambition is to finish in the top five."

Fleury finished seventh in the 2019-20 French Division 1 Feminine campaign, which was abandoned after 16 rounds due to the global COVID-19 crisis.