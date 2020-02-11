Western Sydney travel to Cromer Park to play Sydney FC on Saturday knowing a home semi-final spot is on the line.

Both teams are on 19 points, six behind leaders Melbourne City, but the Wanderers sit in second spot with a two-goal better goal differential.

This advantage was gained courtesy of the 5-0 drubbing the Wanderers dished out to their bitter rivals on December 20 last year.

Wanderer’s midfielder Ella Mastrantonio insists though, Saturday is a new ballgame.



“It will give us confidence but also it’s in the past now so we have to focus on this game and this game only,” said Mastrantonio. “It’s going to be a great battle.”



Lynn Williams and Kyra Cooney-Cross destroyed the Sky Blues that December night with a double each.



Williams returns from international duty for Saturday’s clash. She was in exceptional form for the USA, who qualified for Tokyo 2020, with the gun striker scoring three goals in five games.



Mastrantonio admits she is excited about having the silky skilled American, who has scored four goals in the W-League this season, back in the team for such a crucial clash.



“We can’t wait for Lynn to rejoin, she’s been in incredible form for the USA so it’s exciting to have her back for the remainder of the season which are all huge games.”



The Wanderer’s team that will take the field this weekend will be slightly different to the one who dished out the 5-0 hiding, with Denise O’Sullivan, Erica Halloway and Abby Smith all missing.

However, Caitlin Cooper, Cortnee Vine and Courtney Newbon have stepped up to the plate and will be keen to cement their spots heading into finals.



Mastrantonio has full faith in all three as well as other fringe players like Alix Roberts, Susan Phonsongkham, Vesna Milivojevic and Liana Danaskos, all of whom will be pushing for a starting spot.



“I am extremely confident we can fill the huge void left by Denise, Abby and Erica. We’ve all been together as a tight knit group for a while now and we all have confidence in each other and our style of play.”



The Wanderers form in recent times though has been patchy with two losses in their past three games.



Sydney FC have two wins and a draw from their past three and will be hoping to gain revenge for the pre-Christmas thrashing as well as clinch an all important top two spot.

Mastrantonio though insists her team desperately want a home final in what will be the Wanderers inaugural W-League finals campaign if they get there.

“It is absolutely crucial and also a goal to try and achieve. We want to do as best we can.”

A loss would make both teams nervous with Melbourne Victory in fourth spot on 17 points and fifth placed Brisbane only three points further behind with three rounds still to go.

It promises to be another thrilling local derby with kickoff set for 5pm.