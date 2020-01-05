The match was part of a four day training camp the Wanderwomen are partaking in up on the Gold Coast.

Wanderers midfielder Ella “The Maestro” Mastrantonio admits the Gold Coast trip came at the right time as the team prepares to embark on the second half of their exciting W-League campaign.

The Wanderers are unbeaten in the league with five wins and a draw. Tonight’s win will only build the confidence already in the squad.

A first half strike from Amy Harrison after great lead up work from Kristen Hamilton proved to be the difference.

This evening’s match gave coach Dean Heffernan a great chance to give some fringe players a go with the likes of Cortnee Vine, Vesna Milivojevic, Alix Roberts, Tiana Jaber, Courtney Newbon and Caitlin Cooper all getting some valuable match time in the second half.

Mastrantonio praised her team’s performance tonight, insisting the result epitomised the team first mentality the Wanderwomen have adopted this year.

“Everyone on the park did incredible today. We all worked so hard for each other and especially the girls who came on. The epitome of a team performance,” she said.

“China are an excellent team. Very technical and physical and press like anything. We did extremely well to keep calm and play out at every opportunity we could under international standard pressure, so that says a lot about our team and our girls. It was a great experience for all.”

The Wanderers host fifth placed Brisbane next Sunday afternoon at Marconi Stadium. Mastrantonio and Hamilton starred in the Wanderers 3-1 win in the previous fixture in Round Three in Brisbane.

A big crowd is expected next weekend with free entry for all club members.

Mastrantonio urged fans to come along and inspire the team as they venture towards the club’s first ever W-League finals campaign. She is confident the team will only get better as the season progresses.

“I’m excited to see how much we can still improve this season. We’ve done exceptionally well so far but we still have room for improvement which I hope we can do which is exciting.”

“The camp has been fantastic, everyone loves spending time with each other especially after having a mini break over New Years,” she said. “It’s a great way to get back into swing of things and prepare for the second half of the season.”