Former Matildas have called on Football Australia to commemorate the centenary of women’s football in Australia with a special match on 24 September against arch rivals New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane.
It was on that date at that venue in 1921 when the first ever public women’s football match in Australia was held between North Brisbane and South Brisbane.
North won 2-0 thanks to goals from H Breeze and Jean Campbell.
While there is evidence of women’s football matches being played in NSW as early as 1903, that game in Brisbane is widely regarded as the first step in the much celebrated but often tumultuous history of women’s football in Australia.
So 2021 effectively marks 100 years of the women’s game down under and former Matilda Angela Iannotta believes a game against our ancient rivals and 2023 World Cup hosts New Zealand, is the perfect way to mark the occasion.
“Wow 100 years! We have certainly came a long way and of course New Zealand are our neighbours and in the last 40 odd years they are and have been our biggest rival on the park.
“A game against them would be a fitting way to celebrate 100 years and it’s great publicity for the 2023 World Cup.”
Iannotta herself has a special place in our footballing history, becoming the first Australian to score a goal at a World Cup in 1995 against China.
“It’s a privilege to be part of Australian football history...we have certainly come a long way and I'm sure the Matildas will become one of the strongest nations in the world.”
Trixie Tagg, the first woman to coach the Matildas, is supportive of the idea but also suggested a state v state game if Covid restrictions stop New Zealand coming to Australia.
Trixie Tagg, the first woman to coach the Matildas, is supportive of the idea but also suggested a state v state game if Covid restrictions stop New Zealand coming to Australia.
“Always a good idea to play a game or two between AUS & NZ. Include games for Young & Jr Matildas as well. Should appeal to all the fans.
“Not sure about the logistics and costs with Covid restrictions and quarantine, so perhaps we can consider State teams?
Tagg, who has never officially been capped by Australia, was part of the Australian XI that played in the inaugural Asian Cup in 1975. That team has never been officially recognised by Football Australia despite numerous calls from past Matildas to do so. She admits past players would love to be involved in centenary celebrations.
“Would be awesome to get some of the old girls involved in the celebrations,” she said.
Pat O’Connor who was captain of the 1975 Australian XI and who along with husband Joe, started the NSW women’s competition in the 1960s as well as the National Women’s Championships in the 1970s, also backed the centenary celebration.
”The Centenary of Women’s Football in Australia is a great milestone and should be commemorated in any way possible. A match between Australia and New Zealand would be one way of celebrating how far we have progressed in that time.
“Hopefully this will be one of many such celebrations of the women’s game in our 100th year.”
