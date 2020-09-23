Morace has been widely tipped to get the nod but bizarrely it is understood she hasn’t been contacted by FFA as yet post her interviews.

It is believed the panel who will make a recommendation to the FFA board, are torn about who’s name they will put forward. The members of the panel include FFA directors Amy Duggan, Mark Bresciano and Remo Nogarotto, former Matilda legend Sarah Walsh, and new technical director Trevor Morgan.

Hayes, a three time English WSL Championship winner, has no international experience but has been at Chelsea for nine years. She currently coaches star striker Sam Kerr.

Hayes has also coached at Chicago Red Stars.

Hayes is highly regarded by many in women’s football and was in the running for the England job that eventually went to Sarina Wiegman.

It is believed the list of candidates has been whittled down to three with Swede Tony Gustavsson the other option available. Gustavsson was an assistant to Jill Ellis during the triumphant 2015 and 2019 American World Cup campaigns. He was a UEFA Champions League winner with Swedish team Tyresö FF in 2014.

Arsenal’s Joe Montemurro is believed to out of the running.

The uncertainty and lack of transparency in the process has been a source of frustration for a number of football fans.