On-song Sam Kerr has been presented with another, even more formidable German hurdle as she seeks to shoot Chelsea into the final of the Women's Champions League.

After the Australian captain helped power the English champions to a 3-0 victory - and 5-1 aggregate win - over Wolfsburg, she learned on Thursday that Chelsea will face potentially even more difficult Frauen-Bundesliga opponents Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

Bayern forward Lea Schuller scored the only goal of the match as they eased past Swedish side FC Rosengard 1-0 in their second leg in Malmo to seal a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate victory.

Germany international Schuller scored in the 22nd minute in Malmo, heading home Carolin Simon's cross.

It stretched Bayern's remarkable winning streak in all competitions to 26 matches - a sequence that included a 4-1 hammering of last year's champions Wolfsburg in November.

Bayern, who like Chelsea have never won the Champions League, currently lead the Frauen-Bundesliga by five points from last year's European finalists Wolfsburg.

Seeking to emulate the triumph of their men's side last season, Bayern's women have won all 17 of their league matches, while Chelsea also head the English Women's Super League by two points.

Kerr will be looking to continue the red-hot form that has seen her score 20 goals this season, including seven, as well as two assists, in her last five matches in all competitions.

Bayern are due to play the home leg of the semi on either April 24 or 25 with the return at Chelsea's Kingsmeadow ground the following week on May 1 or 2.

Olympique Lyonnais, who are seeking a sixth straight title and feature Kerr's fellow Matilda Ellie Carpenter in their ranks, will take a 1-0 lead into their rescheduled quarter-final second leg at home to French rivals Paris St Germain.

That match has been put back to April 18 after a string of COVID-19 cases within the Lyon squad and the winners of the tie will meet Barcelona in the other semi-final.