"As an athlete, we rely on music so much," Kerr told Apple Music.

"It's what gets you going again after a big game, it gets you through the training sessions alone and just keeps your mind relaxed before those big moments.

"To me, music is a way to forget about the outside noise."

The Matildas striker's tracklist is mostly hip-hop and pop-based, but it does feature a couple of surprises - no less than Daryl Braithwaite's 'Horses' makes a surprising cameo at the end.

Sub-Focus and Dimension's 'Desire' has a special place in Kerr's heart, with Kerr saying "it reminds me of summer at home with my friends, which is a special place for me.

"It's also the perfect treadmill interval song...so when I'm working hard I put it on and think about summer and forget I'm working hard, kinda."