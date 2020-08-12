The two superstars - midfielder Mewis is a World Cup winner with the US national team - will go head to head when Manchester City face Chelsea in the newly rebooted Community Shield.

Many have touted brand new City signing Mewis as the second biggest name to ever join the competition after Kerr.

To add extra spice, the two teams face off with bad blood between them, as Chelsea were controversially awarded the league championship last season on a points aggregated decision despite Manchester City leading the league.

Manchester City face the Blues are reigning FA Cup champions. The Community Shield will take place after the men's version in a double-header.

The match will take place later this month, with the WSL season set to start a week later on September 5.