“I’m so excited that our two nations have come together to form such an incredible bid," Kerr said.

"A two-country model to host the Women’s World Cup will be a game-changer and I know, through my own experience, that Australia and New Zealand have world class facilities to ensure players will be able to perform at their very best.

"As a direct result of hosting the tournament, Football Federation Australia will realise many incredible legacies. The impact of those will last for many years after 2023."

FFA announced the pillars of the Australian / New Zealand World Cup bid would be as follows:

A minimum of five stadiums in each host country, located along Australia’s coastline and across New Zealand - up to 13 stadiums in 12 host cities

Ensuring record attendance of 1.5 million, averaging 24,000 fans at each game

Ticket prices starting at just USD 5 with all match tickets priced below USD 90

Official opening match and ceremony at Auckland’s Eden Park, while a standalone match on Day 2 will inaugurate the tournament in Australia

Four groups will be located in each country during the Group Stage

The Group Stage would be evenly split, while Australia will host five of eight Round of 16 matches, three of four Quarter Finals, a Semi-Final, the 3rd Place Play-Off and Final

The Aotea Centre or the New Zealand International Convention Centre in Auckland as the potential venue for the 2023 FWWC draw

Primary International Broadcast Centre located at Sydney Olympic Park; secondary IBC at New Zealand International Convention Centre in Auckland

Innovative match scheduling to deliver broadcast content in windows that work for established football markets in Europe, Africa and the Americas

Earmarking the development of an International Centre for Women’s Football in Australia, serving the Asia-Pacific region through elite training and playing opportunities

During the Group Stage, team travel distances will be minimised by clustering 4 groups in each individual country. From the Round of 16, travel between Australia and New Zealand would take place from the east coast of Australia only

New Zealand captain and Bayern Munich stalwart, Ali Riley, reiterated Kerr's comments and added that the two countries' success as multicultural hubs adds to their ability to host the tournament.

“The fact that literally millions of global citizens have chosen to make their homes in our nations means we can deliver every competing team a true ‘home away from home’ experience," Riley said.

“If FIFA grants us the honour of hosting the tournament, I have no doubt that Australia New Zealand will not only be the best attended Women’s World Cup ever, but also the most welcoming.”