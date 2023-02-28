The 35-year-old Messi scored twice in the final against France, as the South Americans emerged triumphant on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time in Qatar.

"It's amazing. It was a tremendous year and it is an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award", said Messi, who sat next to France forward and Paris St Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe throughout Monday's glittering ceremony at Paris' Salle Pleyel.

Mbappe, also nominated for the award, netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final but was overshadowed as Messi capped his success-studded career by winning the most coveted trophy in world football.

"I want to express my thanks to (coach Lionel) Scaloni and my teammates, without them I would not be here," Messi said.

"It's a dream for any player, very few people can achieve that and I was lucky enough to do so."

His compatriots Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martinez won the coach of the year and goalkeeper of the year awards respectively, and their supporters even got the 'best fans' prize.

In the women's game, Matildas captain Sam Kerr - last year's runner-up but controversially missing out on the shortlist for the 2022 player of the year award - was named in FIFA's World XI.

Widely regarded as the finest striker in the world, Kerr finished last season as the top scorer in England's WSL competition on her way to leading club side Chelsea to a domestic league and cup double.

She also finished tournament top scorer in Australia's Asian Cup campaign.

Spain's Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d'Or last year, was named women's player of the year after inspiring Barcelona to a third consecutive national title in 2022.

England's Beth Mead and US forward Alex Morgan made up the rest of the top three.

England were rewarded for their success in being crowned Euro 2022 champions.

Mary Earps was named goalkeeper of the year and England's Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman received the accolade for best coach having guided a team which had four players alongside Kerr in the year's World XI - Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh.

Polish amputee Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas prize for best goal of the year for his spectacular acrobatic volley for Warta Poznan against Stal Rzeszow.