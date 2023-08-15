England insist they won't be focusing on Matildas superstar Sam Kerr or whether she starts in their huge Women's World Cup semi-final.

Australia's captain, a Chelsea teammate of England captain Millie Bright, has been a menace for the Lionesses both for club and country.

Kerr has scored 67 goals for Chelsea across all competitions, netted and assisted in April's 2-0 friendly win over England and scored a brace in the 4-3 quarter-final win over Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

The striker played 65 minutes plus penalties in the quarter-final against France, her second game after recovering from a calf injury that sidelined her for the group stage.

Whether she starts against the Lionesses remains unclear.

"Australia's not just Sam Kerr," England manager Sarina Wiegman said bluntly.

"Yes, we have a plan and she can play and she can start on the bench. So that's the situation.

"Well, of course she's a threat. She's a very good player, so lots of respect, but yes, there's more than Sam Kerr because at the end it's always a team performance and when a team does really well, an individual can do even better.

"That's the same for Australia, same for England. So yes, a lot of pressure on her because everyone expects things from her and for the team.

"I think Australia grew in the tournament too, they had some disappointing situations they had to come back from and they did really well. So we expect a very strong Australia tomorrow."

Bright is good friends with Kerr but was unwilling to go into detail on the threat posed by the Matildas striker.

"On a worldwide stage she's made a name for herself," Bright said.

"So it's pretty hard not to know Sam and her abilities, but there's other players in the team.

"We're prepared, prepared to play against Australia as a team and we know everyone's individual traits, strengths and weaknesses."

Caitlin Foord has been one of the players of the tournament with her explosive runs down the left wing while emerging star Mary Fowler has oozed class.

Bright played a straight bat when asked about the threat Foord and Fowler in particular posed.

But Wiegman acknowledged Australia's speed down the wings and on transition could pose some issues.

"We know their strengths and we have our plan and it's really the better we do, the less they can use those qualities," she said.

"And we hope we have the ball a lot and we keep the ball really well - that prevents all those moments too."