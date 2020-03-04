In a frank interview, Sam Kerr has opened up on the challenges of being an Australian footballer playing abroad.
Kerr is fresh of winning her maiden Chelsea silverware with a match-winning performance in the club's Continental Cup triumph against Caitlin Foord and Joe Montemurro's Arsenal.
The striker - who has taken her time to fully acclimatise to a surging Chelsea side, currently one point adrift of WSL leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand - admitted she's tired.
But she explained that the fatigue she feels now is nothing new.
“I think more of the tiredness at the moment isn’t from not having a pre-season, it’s from travelling around the world,” the 26-year-old told The Worthing Herald.
“People don’t realise that it takes me 25 hours to get home and I did that 10 days ago and then I’m doing it again for this week.
“I came here off of a break, I needed a break - I hadn’t had one in eight or nine years playing in the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) and W-League, but I still think I’ve got so much more to give.
“It’s not easy as an Australian football player but we’re used to it and that’s my job and I do it for the love of it.”
The Matildas challenge is just beginning, with Kerr expected to guide the Matildas to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with the two-legged tie against Vietnam kicking off this Friday.
But the 81-cap international is enjoying her current success in Europe.
With both trophy and goal-scoring ducks off her back, the pressing domestic challenge at hand for Kerr is to claim the WSL title with the now-favourite Blues.
“I came to Chelsea to win trophies, so this is one of three boxes ticked this year,” she said.
“The hardest part is just getting used to the way the girls play, but obviously as a forward I want to score more but I’m not putting pressure on myself.
“I feel like I had an impact on the game, and that’s what’s so great about this team is that there’s so many players that can have an impact on the game.”
“There’s still a long way to go, we’ll just focus on one game at a time and not get too far ahead of ourselves."
“That’s what we did tonight we just focused on tonight and just treated it like a normal game.
“We’re not going to be thinking through to May, that’s when stuff gets a bit tricky, so we’ll just focus on every game and focus on what we can control.
“It’s not easy, we played Liverpool the other day and only beat them 1-0 so it’s not going to be easy for us.
“The most important thing for us is winning the league, when you start thinking of other things it starts to get clouded.”