Kerr is fresh of winning her maiden Chelsea silverware with a match-winning performance in the club's Continental Cup triumph against Caitlin Foord and Joe Montemurro's Arsenal. The striker - who has taken her time to fully acclimatise to a surging Chelsea side, currently one point adrift of WSL leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand - admitted she's tired. But she explained that the fatigue she feels now is nothing new. “I think more of the tiredness at the moment isn’t from not having a pre-season, it’s from travelling around the world,” the 26-year-old told The Worthing Herald.

“People don’t realise that it takes me 25 hours to get home and I did that 10 days ago and then I’m doing it again for this week.

“I came here off of a break, I needed a break - I hadn’t had one in eight or nine years playing in the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) and W-League, but I still think I’ve got so much more to give.

“It’s not easy as an Australian football player but we’re used to it and that’s my job and I do it for the love of it.”

The Matildas challenge is just beginning, with Kerr expected to guide the Matildas to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with the two-legged tie against Vietnam kicking off this Friday.

But the 81-cap international is enjoying her current success in Europe.

With both trophy and goal-scoring ducks off her back, the pressing domestic challenge at hand for Kerr is to claim the WSL title with the now-favourite Blues.

“I came to Chelsea to win trophies, so this is one of three boxes ticked this year,” she said.