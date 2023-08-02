Brazil icon Marta has made her final Women's World Cup appearance after Jamaica hung on for a 0-0 draw to knock the South Americans out of the tournament.

After losing 2-1 to France, Brazil needed to defeat Jamaica at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Wednesday night to progress to the knockout stage.

However, the Reggae Girlz defended grimly to secure their second 0-0 result of the group stage, after also drawing with France, to book their place in the round of 16 for the first time.

Brazil dominated with 73 per cent possession and had the better of the attacking play, taking 18 shots to three, but were unable to find a winner and have failed to advance from the group stage for the first time since 1995.

Andressa's free kick from just outside the penalty box in the 86th minute failed to trouble Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer, who was player of the match.

It ends the World Cup career of Marta, who made her tournament debut in 2003, and is the record holder for most goals scored by a men's or women's player with 17.

The 37-year-old started for the first time in the tournament, only coming to the bench in the 80th minute as Brazil searched for some spark to find a goal.

Marta spoke passionately ahead of the game, hoping she had been an inspiration for women's players she didn't have growing up.

It is expected she will continue playing but has already decided a seventh World Cup in 2027, as a 41-year-old, would be beyond her.

"For me, that is the end, but it's just the beginning for the others," Marta said post-game, translated from Portuguese.

Jamaica will return to Melbourne for their knockout clash, likely to be against Colombia with the South Americans top of group F leading into their final match against Morocco on Thursday.

It is only the Reggae Girlz's second appearance in a World Cup after debuting in 2019 when they were smashed in all three of their group games, including 3-0 by Brazil.

Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson was thrilled by the victory, celebrating by doing two somersaults on the pitch at fulltime.

"Jamaicans need no reason to celebrate, they're going to celebrate like we've never seen before," Donaldson said.