The tournament was originally moved to Sydney from original hosts China after the deadly coronavirus epidemic took hold of large parts of the Chinese mainland, sending shockwaves throughout the region.

However after fears that the Chinese squad may have contracted the virus before entering Australia, there were fears the tournament may not be able to take place at all. FFA were originally forced to suspend ticket sales, but will now make an announcement on ticket sales shortly.

Matches will take now place on the original dates, namely 3, 6 and 9 February 2020, but with re-arranged fixtures, plus an additional Match Day on Wednesday 12 February, featuring the Matildas v China PR at Campbelltown Stadium

FFA CEO James Johnson offered a special thank you to the Chinese Football Association for their cooperation throughout a difficult process for both governing bodies.

"FFA very much appreciates the collaborative approach displayed by everyone to re-schedule the Olympic Qualification tournament," Johnson said.

“I’d like to thank the CFA for their understanding and cooperation, despite the difficult situation their team and staff have found themselves in since arriving in Brisbane.

“FIFA, AFC and the clubs have also been extremely flexible and supportive of the changes to the match schedule.

Match Schedule – Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers – Group B

Matchday 1 – Monday, 3 February 2020

Chinese Taipei v Thailand - 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah

Matchday 2 – Thursday, 6 February 2020

Thailand v China PR – 4.30pm (AEDT)

Chinese Taipei v Australia – 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah



Matchday 3 – Sunday, 9 February 2020

China PR v Chinese Taipei – 3.10pm (AEDT)

Australia v Thailand – 6.10pm (AEDT)

Western Sydney Stadium, Parramatta



Matchday 4 – Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Australia v China PR - 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah