A win in Perth this Saturday night will assure them of a top four finish for the first time in their eight year existence.

Even a draw or a loss will sneak them into post season action if Brisbane lose or draw against Premiers Plate winners Melbourne City on Sunday.

However, the Wanderwomen want to go into the finals in style and one of the shining lights of their 2019/20 campaign, local girl Courtney ‘Lethal’ Nevin, admits she is excited about a maiden finals campaign for her childhood club.

“Making it to the finals this season will be amazing," Nevin said.

"It’s been a long time coming and with this group of girls and the coaching staff involved I think we have a good chance of making it happen.

"Right now we just have to focus on the game against Perth,” said Nevin, who's earned the nickname ‘Lethal’ due to her dangerous left boot.

The Wanderers were flying high just after Christmas, but four losses in the last five games means they have to do it the hard way.

Perth are in fine form winning their past three games, two of them against finals contenders Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar.

Their last loss was actually against the Wanderers at BankWest Stadium in mid-January, where Nevin starred in a 3-1 win for the Wanderers; the defender having a hand in all three goals.

This weekend’s game will be a new challenge and Nevin insists her team knows what it will take.

“We need to work harder than Perth for 90 minutes and stick to our game plan which will allow us to get chances and hopefully put goals in the back of the net," she said.

The Wanderers will be boosted this weekend by the return from suspension of midfielder Ella Mastrantonio and leading goal scorer Kristen Hamilton, arguably their two best players this season.

Nevin admits the duo’s return will be a major boost for the team.

“It will be great to have Kristen and the Maestro back, as they are key players and bring strength to our team.”

Kick off at Dorien Gardens is 10.15pm AEST with live streaming on Kayo Sports and Twitter updates from the Western Sydney Wanderers.