Western Sydney Wanderers provided a strong account of themselves despite the 4-0 drubbing, with Dean Heffernan's side's strong systemic block simply overrun by City, who have been on another level for the past nine games.

Emily van Egmond finished the Premiership tilt as City's top scorer and admitted after missing out on finals last season, it was hard work that had led them this far.

"Obviously a special moment but credit to the girls, we came out really well and to win like that to clinch the Premiership is really pleasing.

"Ell had a really good game and the whole team was solid. We had the Premiership in sight and credit to the coaching and playing group, we've worked really hard all season."

Van Egmond never gets carried away by the situation and tonight was no different.

She had one eye on her teammates celebrating the entire time, it was there, not here, that she wanted to show her emotion.

"It's good to score goals, I don't care though I just want to win. That was my main objective this season was to come back to a W-League competitive environment.

"I can see the players over there celebrating, so that's where I want to be."