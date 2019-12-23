In 2012/13 and 2016/17 the Wanderwomen chalked up four wins. They already have that many this season only five rounds in.

Thursday’s game against Canberra will be another big test for Dean Heffernan’s ladies who will go into Christmas on a major high after a 5-0 thrashing of local rivals Sydney FC last Friday.

“Making history” has been a common theme amongst the players and coaching staff throughout their current campaign.

The likes of Heffernan and Kyra Cooney-Cross have publicly stated this in various interviews and its clear the fans are just as excited with many on Friday night and at the clubs members Christmas party today talking about how good the ladies are performing.

A record breaking fifth win will be a nice way for the Wanderers to round out the first half of what has been an enthralling season so far for the Red and Black faithful.

Skipper and long time servant Erica Halloway, who has been there through the tough years, explained how exciting it was to be finally playing in a successful team.

“You know I’ve only played with this club, I’ll only play with this club, it means so much to me to run out on the field every time and to be finally in a season where we are doing well, it just means everything,” Halloway told the Wanderers website after her 50th game on Friday.

“I’m just stoked to be doing it with such a good bunch of girls.”

Halloway, who was part of the last and previously only Wanderers team to beat Sydney FC back in 2013/14, was delighted with her teams performance on Friday against not only a big rival, but the reigning champions who will be up there again this season.

“It’s unbelievable, I don’t think we have ever had a win like that, especially in the derby so to be able to come away with a win like that, it’s unbelievable.

“It’s been heart breaking every year, we have always been in it but never got a win, it’s unreal.”

Halloway was adamant the humility and team first mentality of the group has been a major reason for their success so far.

“Everyone got around each other,” she said. “It’s unreal and the girls...everyone is so good, such a great bunch, there are no egos and everyone just supports each other.”

Canberra have historical been a challenging opponent for the Wanderwomen. In 12 previous encounters, Canberra have won eight with only one win for Western Sydney.

Canberra jumped to fourth this weekend after a 2-1 win over Adelaide United. Under Heather Garriock, they are playing exciting football and will be a danger to the Wanderers unbeaten record.

You get the feeling though, the ladies from Western Sydney are up for the challenge, after all there is history in the making for them in 2019/20.