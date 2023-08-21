One slight slip-up from the experienced Lucy Bronze was all it took for England's Women's World Cup dream to come crashing down to earth with a bang.

Bronze will no doubt spend the rest of her career wondering what she could have done differently at Stadium Australia on Sunday as her rare error helped gift-wrap Spain their first title with a 1-0 win.

Coaches have spent the entirety of this tournament telling people how small the margin for error in the women's game has become.

And Bronze's blunder showed just that.

The right back, who has represented England more than 100 times, has been one of the Lionesses' most dependable servants on their rise to becoming a power in the women's game.

But the 31-year-old had a moment that belied her experience midway through the first half when she decided to go on a jinking in-field run in England's half.

The Spanish were swarming as she ran through a congested midfield, lost possession and then screamed at herself in frustration.

She knew why because in seconds the Spanish had switched play to Bronze's channel, with Mariona Caldentey setting up Olga Carmona for Spain's goal.

Perhaps the fact Bronze, who plays her club football with Barcelona, has only missed 20 minutes of England's campaign began to catch up with her.

It was one of many sliding doors moments for the Lionesses on a night when they failed to add to last year's European Championship crown and end England' 57-year wait to be named football champions of the world, following their men's 1966 World Cup triumph.

Sarina Wiegman's side have been the masters of grinding out results at this tournament but they could not compete with a Spanish outfit who dictated terms.

Lauren Hemp hit the bar and could only fire a good opportunity straight at Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll as they were hurried and unsettled by La Roja.

The Dutch boss threw Lauren James into the action after the halftime break and reverted from five to four at the back.

"In the first half maybe they caught us out of position and I think that's how they got the goal," Bronze, who stressed she was not retiring from England, said.

"But in the second half, we've come out with a change in formation, probably should have scored at the back post, potentially Spain could have gone down to 10 men at one point as well which hasn't gone in our favour either."

Briefly, England had the ascendancy but even with the outstanding James on the field, the Lionesses struggled to spark a comeback.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps denied Jenni Hermoso from the penalty spot to keep England in the game as Spain survived a late onslaught, but ultimately Bronze's mistake proved just how fine the margins can be.