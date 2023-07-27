Stand-in captain Steph Catley insists the Matildas can stand up in an injury crisis and beat Nigeria to seal progression to the Women's World Cup knockout stage with a game to spare.

Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik joined superstar captain Sam Kerr and veteran striker Kyah Simon on the sidelines when they were concussed in separate incidents at Tuesday's closed training session.

It means a non-striker like Emily van Egmond, Tameka Yallop or Alex Chidiac could partner Caitlin Foord unless coach Tony Gustavsson decides on a formation change.

Australia (three points) can book their ticket to the round of 16 with victory over Nigeria (one point) at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

Olympic champions Canada (four points) soared to the top of Group B with a 2-1 win over Ireland (zero points) in Perth on Wednesday night.

The Matildas face Canada in a blockbuster clash in Melbourne next Monday.

"It's football and it happens to every single footballer on the entire planet," Catley said about the injury crisis.

"We're not the first team that's had injuries in major tournaments and we won't be the last.

"So it's just how we gather, it's how the rest of the squad bounces back and performs in a high-pressure situation in the biggest games and I think that's something over the last few years we've really developed.

"We've got a squad that is capable of winning games at any given point, no matter who's in what position.

"I back every single player that's out there no matter what and hopefully the girls get healthy and ready to get back into the squad very quickly."

The Matildas hope to have Fowler and Luik available for the final group match against Canada, but Kerr appears less likely given the tight turnaround.

But they will first home in on Nigeria, who played out an entertaining 0-0 draw with Canada first-up.

"They showed against the Olympic champions that they can compete with anyone," coach Tony Gustavsson said.

"They're one of the fastest teams in the tournament on the break and in transition. They have speed both on the left and the right side, they have a No.9 position that can both post-up and hit runs in behind.

"They have central midfielders that can turn on a dime, they're very technical. They have an attacking outside back that doesn't hesitate to go forward.

"I'm also impressed with a short lead-in and a short preparation time how they got the team together to play for each other; tactically solid as a unit but also with individual flair and skill set.

"We know we need to have an A-game defensively to stop their attacking threats.

"But also we know we need to move the ball really, really fast because they showed against Canada that they can play very physical if they get close into duels and they're very, very good at that one-on-one duel game."