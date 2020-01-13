The former Matilda becomes only the 24th woman in W-League history to reach that milestone.

“The Maestro”, as she is known, has had a stellar season so far and is one of the early favourites for the Julie Dolan Medal.

The Fremantle born Mastrantonio played in the inaugural W-League season in 2008 for Perth, clocking up 56 games over three stints for her native club. She also played 36 games for Melbourne Victory before joining the Red and Black this season.

Matilda’s legend Joey Peters led the chorus of tributes for the 27-year-old, who is one of the most respected players in the league.

“I’m so happy for Ella, she deserves a big celebration,” praised Peters. “She has established herself as one of the best midfielders in the W-League and is rightfully being considered for Matildas squad inclusion.

“Her ability to read the game and lead her team in the middle shows the impact of an experienced football brain.”

Mastrantonio was tipped by many to win a long awaited Matildas recall for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers, having already represented Australia six times back in 2008 as a 16-year-old. She narrowly missed out on selection for Ante Milicic’s team but could sneak into the Olympic squad should they qualify.

Peters believes Mastrantonio would be a valuable addition to the Matildas set up.

“She’d definitely add depth to the Matildas midfield group, similar to an Aivi Luik with additional attacking intent.

“Imagine bringing her on to finish games strong.”

Mastrantonio and her Wanderer’s team-mates are smarting after today’s 4-0 loss to Brisbane Roar, and will be hoping to get back in the winner’s circle against the Glory who are languishing near the bottom of the ladder.

Kick-off is 4pm next Sunday with the game part of a double header.