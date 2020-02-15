Over 2,300 people packed into Manly's Cromer Park for the boutique standalone fixture and while children playing on the grassy fields and stands packed full of eager punters is exactly what the W-League's about...well, it's not all football's about now is it?

Those watching in person on a sunny Sydney summer arvo certainly didn't leave disappointed. Those watching on Fox Sports' streams, however, were a different story. The game saw several milestones, but none better than the proud return of Tayla Ray, who suffered immense injury setbacks lasting over 13 months but came back with a vengeance to help Sydney seal a 3-0 Derby thumping. One of the biggest stories to come out of the match was Kristen Hamilton's red card. The first red of the W-League season couldn't have come at a worst time for her embattled Wanderers side, that are without the majority of their key players due to injury and international absences just as their form plummets. But watching the game, you could tell it was coming... But no matter how many stars you have, sometimes there's nothing you can do...