Over 2,300 people packed into Manly's Cromer Park for the boutique standalone fixture and while children playing on the grassy fields and stands packed full of eager punters is exactly what the W-League's about...well, it's not all football's about now is it?

Cromer park isn't the easiest ground to get to, but that hasn't stopped a large crowd from turning up! 😊 It is a perfect way to spend a Saturday evening, let's gooo! #WLeague #sydneyderby #SYDvWSW pic.twitter.com/EVMS7EiagG — Ben Laws (@benlawskiwi) February 15, 2020

This crowd has such a family vibe and I am about to explode because I can't get too aggressive and chant like I usually do.



I'm starting to twitch #SYDvWSW #WLeague — Christina Trajceska (@CTrajceska) February 15, 2020

The stream quality has been all over the place in the #WLeague this season. Players have a weird ghost effect happening today. Why so bad this year @FOXSportsAUS ? Was much better last year. #SYDvWSW pic.twitter.com/Csrbm7SZNH — Nathalie Brough (@nbrough) February 15, 2020

me trying to determine if it is my eyes or this camera is just really that bad #SYDvWSW — sophie (@auswnt) February 15, 2020

And what a first game back for Taylor Ray 💪🏽 Like she never left #SYDvWSW https://t.co/sKZmbVsnF2 — Liana Buratti (@lianaburatti) February 15, 2020

You get a yellow card and you get a yellow card everyone gets a yellow card #SYDvWSW #SydneyIsSkyBlue pic.twitter.com/d6DYoiF9l4 — Disaster Bin (@f_lexi_ble) February 15, 2020

Those watching in person on a sunny Sydney summer arvo certainly didn't leave disappointed. Those watching on Fox Sports' streams, however, were a different story.The game saw several milestones, but none better than the proud return of Tayla Ray, who suffered immense injury setbacks lasting over 13 months but came back with a vengeance to help Sydney seal a 3-0 Derby thumping.One of the biggest stories to come out of the match was Kristen Hamilton's red card. The first red of the W-League season couldn't have come at a worst time for her embattled Wanderers side, that are without the majority of their key players due to injury and international absences just as their form plummets. But watching the game, you could tell it was coming...But no matter how many stars you have, sometimes there's nothing you can do...