"I wanted to come back this year," admitted Hamilton. "I had a contract lined up and everything but unfortunately the NWSL is starting earlier so I wasn’t able to come."

Hamilton had an outstanding debut W-League season in 2019/20, becoming the first Wanderer to win the Julie Dolan Medal as well as the league's Golden Boot. The American international netted seven goals in 12 games to take the Wander Women to their first ever finals series.

She says it felt like there was some unfinished business at the end of last season.

"It was awesome being a part of the first Wanderers team to make playoffs, but I don’t feel like anyone was satisfied with how it ended last year. I wanted to come back and continue to help make history. Continue to help the club and team grow into what I believe it could be."

Hamilton, who is a dual NWSL Championship winner with North Carolina Courage, admits she would love to come back to Australia again and hinted that next season could be a go.

"Well first off, what is not to love about Australia in the summer? It was such a great way to get away from the cold winters here while being able to maintain my football fitness and form before heading back into season for the Courage.

"I loved my experience with the coaches and the club, and most of all, the girls on the team. I hope to see them all next season."

While 2020/21 hasn't gone as smoothly for the Red & Black, Hamilton urged fans to stick with the team.

"Not every season is going to go smoothly, but the fan support is so important for the growth of the club. Please stick it out, don’t stop supporting, they can’t do it without you all!"

The Wanderers tackle Adelaide United today in what is shaping as a season defining clash. A win would rejuvenate their finals chances while a loss could end them altogether. Kick-off is 4.05pm at Marconi Stadium with FREE entry for Wanderers members.