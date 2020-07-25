Western Sydney forward Kristen Hamilton has capped a stellar debut season in the W-League, becoming the first Wanderer to win the coveted Julie Dolan Medal tonight.
Hamilton, who was also joint winner of the Golden Boot award with seven goals, came to Wanderland from the North Carolina Courage along with Lyn Williams and Denise O’Sullivan. The star trio lifted the standards at the Wanderers and helped drive the team to their maiden W-League finals series.
Hamilton and Williams (joint second) had 24 votes between them.
Wanderers assistant coach Catherine Cannuli led the chorus of tributes for the American international.
“She was great to have at WSW a true professional, great footballer and person,” praised Cannuli. “She was always going above and beyond with her football with her training, rehab and recovery always on point.”
Former Canberra coach and 2003 Dolan Medallist, Heather Garriock, was also full of praise, but also lamented the one that got away.
“I think she is a prolific striker that has a high work ethic and a great character,” said Garriock. “I tried to get her to Canberra, I was close!”
Hamilton impressed in some big games; scoring in the season opener, nailing a hat trick in a big win in Brisbane and starring in the 5-0 derby thrashing over Sydney FC.
The 28-year-old won her first international cap for the USA last September against Portugal, and will be a contender to line up for the reigning world champions when the World Cup comes to Australia in 2023.
Hamilton won the award with 13 votes, ahead of Williams, Melbourne Victory goalkeeper Casey Dumont (11), Perth Glory's Morgan Andrews (10) and Victory skipper Natasha Dowie (10).
