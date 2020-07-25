Hamilton, who was also joint winner of the Golden Boot award with seven goals, came to Wanderland from the North Carolina Courage along with Lyn Williams and Denise O’Sullivan. The star trio lifted the standards at the Wanderers and helped drive the team to their maiden W-League finals series.

Hamilton and Williams (joint second) had 24 votes between them.

Wanderers assistant coach Catherine Cannuli led the chorus of tributes for the American international.

“She was great to have at WSW a true professional, great footballer and person,” praised Cannuli. “She was always going above and beyond with her football with her training, rehab and recovery always on point.”