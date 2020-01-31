The highly rated 22-year-old arrives at City from reigning NWSL champions North Carolina Courage, having dominated the competition with a whopping 49 goals in just 90 appearances.

She joins a City side already awash with striking talent, boasting the likes of high-profile foreign signings Milica Mijatovic and Claire Emslie, in addition to Matildas Kyah Simon and Rhali Dobson

The move is set to signal a warning shot to the rest of the W-League, particularly City's main title rivals, Western Sydney Wanderers, who are suffering a dismal spell following the loss of multiple key stars.

The dynamic striker was keeping no secrets as to her biggest weapons.

“I’m a footballer that loves to use my pace, get in behind the opposition’s defence and hit the scoreboard," she said.

“The team has had a really strong start to the season and I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to play my role and have an influence in the second half of the season.

“I’m extremely excited to get started at Melbourne City."

The US youth international and number one pick of the 2020 NWSL draft is set to make her City debut in the Big Blue on February 13.

“Ally brings great pace and goal scoring prowess to our attacking third," City football director, Michael Petrillo, said.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome her for the remainder of the season as we look to secure silverware.

"Rado and his team have done an exceptional job in the first 10 rounds of the season and now as a club, we’re determined to transform that into success as the remaining fixtures of the season and finals quickly approach us.

“Ally’s inclusion is a massive boost to our attacking stocks and to our depth as we head into this crucial stage.”