Caitlin Foord has found her spark again.

In recent weeks, the Matildas forward has spent more time social distancing in London than she has on the pitch.

But in just two weeks at Arsenal, having joined the English powerhouse in January, Foord rediscovered a love for the game that had faded in recent years.

"It's really only been two games and two weeks of training, so it hasn't been much," Foord told AAP.

"Every session I had and the games I played, I really enjoyed and it was almost like in that two weeks I found my spark again.

"I think I lost my enjoyment and love for the game a little bit and (moving to Arsenal) just felt like such a perfect choice and change and the right decision instantly when I got here from the first training session and the games and how I was feeling about the game again."

Still just 25, Foord has been a Matildas player for nine years - a veteran of World Cups, an Olympic Games and an Asian Cup.

She's also had her fair share of injuries, including a ruptured lisfranc (foot injury) that wiped out most of her 2018 campaign, and saw her spend 2019 rebuilding form and confidence.

That also affected her stint at US powerhouse Portland Thorns, where she struggled to earn a starting berth in a stacked forward group and, by the end of her second season, was largely relegated to cameo appearances off the bench.

It meant Arsenal's interest came at the perfect time.

Foord only managed two games for fellow Australian Joe Montemurro's Gunners - scoring one goal - before heading to Vietnam for Olympic qualifiers.

The English season was put on hold shortly after her return.

After a lonely two-week quarantine, Foord moved in with Swiss international Lia Walti and has relished the company - along with her teammate's backyard as London's weather improves.

She's also felt the love from the Gunners.

"They've actually been amazing with the whole thing," Foord said.

"I got a bit of a vibe before I went away with how much of a team (it was) and how much the club cares about you, but I think now during this time that's even taken it to a new level.

"When I went into the 14-day quarantine, I found it difficult to have some motivation to train but in my mind the bigger picture was 'I've got to stay fit for the Olympics' and that was my motivation.

"So once that got postponed, I just went flat in the sense of seeing this time as a really good opportunity to have a well-overdue rest that I've never had before.

"I communicated that with (Arsenal) and second to none, they said 'we support you in this and we see where you're coming from and take the two weeks to work out on your own accord.'

"They'd been sending programs out and they said 'we're not sending this to have pressure on you to make this program happen, it's just an idea for you guys to have ... this is a time where everyone's mental health is a lot more important in such difficult times being away from home'.

"They actually gave us the option to go home if we wanted to go home but most of the people stayed here and I think that shows how much everyone enjoys it - they didn't feel the need to have to go home, even in a time like this."

Arsenal have provided each of their players with a spin bike, other training equipment, along with protein powder and supplements while in isolation.

Training plans are sent via a group chat and the players also have an all-in phone call on Mondays and online yoga on Wednesdays, while staff check in on small groups of players every couple of days.

"It's professional and sometimes you can get caught up in a team and just be known as the footballer and not so much the person and I think that's been the biggest difference here that I've noticed - they see you as not just a footballer," Foord said.

"Whereas (football is) what you're here to do and you'd think if anything at such a big club, that's all you'd be seen as, but it's not at all."

Foord has another two seasons on her Arsenal contract but already hopes she'll be a fixture in London beyond that.

"It definitely feels nice. I've only played two games and I've only been here this long so far," Foord said.

"But I think this is somewhere, (if it's) all still going really well, I could see myself being here a really long time."