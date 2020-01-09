The over 100-cap veteran of the Lionesses and current coach of one of the world's largest clubs said that she doubted VAR would ever appear in women's football and that's the way she liked it.

“I don’t think we’ll ever be resourced for it because there’s not the money in the game," she told The Guardian.

“I thought we were going towards, years ago, the advantage for the attacker to make it a more entertaining game, and it seems to have gone completely the other way now, so no I don’t want it in the women’s game at all.”

The riposte comes after Lynn Williams demanded VAR be added to the W-League after a controversial call in a Western Sydney Wanderers game earlier in the season.

At the time, the prominent USA international said that important resources like VAR had to be allocated equally.

“I think any things that the men’s teams have, the women’s team should automatically have,” Williams told journalists post-game.

“Whatever stance you take on VAR, if the men’s side has it the women’s side has to have it.

"If the men’s side gets to play in a nice stadium, why aren’t the women playing in a nice stadium? If the men’s side has a great facility, why don’t the women have that as well?

“So yeah, they just got a goal called for VAR [Kwame Yeboah’s second-minute strike in Wanderers 3-2 A-League loss to Melbourne City] and we didn’t have that option to even look at it.

“I just think it should be equal. I don’t understand why it’s not.”