Middleton managed to make five appearances for the Wanderers in a breakout campaign last season.

This is despite the huge amount of competition in Western Sydney's midfield last campaign, packed as it was with NWSL superstars and Matildas like Amy Harrison.

Next season may well be Middleton's chance to shine, as she seeks to follow the well-worn path of fellow midfield starlet Kyra Cooney Cross, who after announcing she'll remain in the W-League next season, may well be partnering her in the West.

"My first experience in the Westfield W-League with the Wanderers was such an amazing experience being able to train and play alongside such quality players has made me work harder and become a better player myself," Middleton told the club.

"I learnt so many new things about my own game and it's definitely made me want to be out there more.

"Being able to play in five games last season really helped me build confidence in my own ability.

"It made me hungrier as a player to work harder so that I can be out there more often."

Middleton says her main objective for next season is continuing to build on the facets of her game she's identified need improving, with the Wanderer set to have more opportunities now to put her hard work on the training ground to the test.

That, and win a trophy with the resurgent Wanderers.

"I am super excited to be back at the Wanderers for a second season, personally I just want to keep learning and growing within my game and become a stronger player," said Middleton.

"Having such a great coaching team at Wanderers, I believe can keep helping me in all aspects of the game.

"I hope this season I can experience more games and last season we had such a great year as a team.

"I hope we can continue to build on that and go even further this year - showing everybody how great we can be."