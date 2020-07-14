This is the first time since 2004 that the Matildas, the Australian senior women's national team, and the Olyroos, the Australian U-23 men's national team, have both qualified for the same Olympics.

The Matildas last qualified for the Olympics during the 2016 Rio Olympics while the Olyroos last qualified for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The high-performance grant, drawn from the greater than $50 million dollar government package and worth more than $2.4 million, is to help pay for both the Matildas and Olyroos upcoming Olympic preparations.

Of the allocated money, it was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald that two million would be awarded to the Matildas and $400,000 would go to the Olyroos.

When either team will next play a competitive match is unknown, in large part due to the current travel and health restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this injecting of capital should help with camps and other preparatory activities.