The elite football centre is a major coup for the state, which has long produced top-drawer Australian football talent like Sam Kerr, but lacks an NPL structure and has a dearth of football facilities.

The new training centre is expected to be completed shortly before the 2023 World Cup that Australia is a frontrunner to host, with a final decision on the hosting rights to take place on June 25.

“The facility will cater for all levels of football, from grassroots community programs to high-performance games and be the best place for elite training,” WA premier Mark McGowan said.