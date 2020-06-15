Western Australian football is set for a transformative football infrastructure development, with the state government confirming construction of an elite football facility.
The elite football centre is a major coup for the state, which has long produced top-drawer Australian football talent like Sam Kerr, but lacks an NPL structure and has a dearth of football facilities.
The new training centre is expected to be completed shortly before the 2023 World Cup that Australia is a frontrunner to host, with a final decision on the hosting rights to take place on June 25.
“The facility will cater for all levels of football, from grassroots community programs to high-performance games and be the best place for elite training,” WA premier Mark McGowan said.
“When complete, this centre will help develop WA’s next stars of the game, like Trent Sainsbury and Sam Kerr.
“It’s also really excitingly going to be the training ground for when super teams such as Manchester United and Chelsea come to town."