While hosting the 2023 World Cup was beyond anyone’s wildest dreams at the time, the Matildas of 2000 gave a taste of what may come three years from now.



Murray, who famously scored the decisive goal in the 1994 World Cup qualifier against New Zealand that sent the Matildas to their first ever World Cup in 1995, was picked for the 2000 Olympics squad but suffered a devastating hamstring injury in the opening game that ended her tournament.



Murray though remembers the Olympic spirit that filled the 2000 Matildas squad, who rallied around their fallen team mate.

“When I was faced with the most gut wrenching and saddest moment of my footballing career, my team mates came to my side and supported me without question,” praised Murray. “It confirmed to me the importance of team unity in any teams success.”



In front of huge crowds, led by the great Alison Forman, Australia more than held their own against more fancied opponents in their first ever Olympic Games.



“The fact that the Olympics were on home soil meant the atmosphere was electric no matter where you went,” reminisces Murray, who played 68 times for Australia and featured in two World Cups. “The buzz around the Olympic village was something else.”



In their opening game on 13 September, the Matildas went down 3-0 to then European champions Germany in front of 25,000 fans in Canberra. Inka Grings, Bettina Wiegmann and Renate Lingor netted for the Germans who would go on to win the next two World Cups.



Three days later in front of 33,000 at the Sydney Football Stadium, the Matildas put on an impressive display drawing 1-1 with Sweden, with all time Matilda games record holder Cheryl Salisbury putting the Matildas in front on 57 minutes before Malin Andersson equalised from the penalty spot nine minutes later.

At the same venue a few days later the Matildas rounded out their impressive campaign, narrowly going down 2-1 to arch rivals Brasil in front of 30,000 fans. Sunni Hughes put Australia in front before two goals in eight minutes from Raquel de Souza Noronha and Kátia Cilene Teixeira secured the win for the South Americans.



“It one of the greatest goals, if not the greatest, that Sunni Hughes scored against Brazil,” recalls Murray. “It was brilliant.”

Murray’s injury didn’t prevent her from becoming the first Australian woman contracted to an American league, going on to play for Bay Area Cyberrays in 2001.

“We won the first championship, I was highest goal scorer for our team and won MVP for the championship game.”