Right from the off, Morocco was keen to right the wrongs of their thumping defeat to Germany, settling into the game much quicker than their South Korean counterparts.

Manager Reynald Pedros stated pre-match he and his players wanted to "de-dramatise" their 6-0 loss to the Germans. He was keen to ensure that one defeat would not decide their fate at this World Cup.

It was clear from the outset Morocco's plan against South Korea was to keep them from settling into the game whilst adapting to their opponents much faster. Their attacking unit, led by the impressive Salma Amani, immediately counter-pressed when they lost possession. Pedros' side always seemed to have numbers behind the ball. Most importantly, they remained compact, something that could not be said for their performance almost a week ago in Melbourne.

Such an approach was down to the players and their desire to make amends. But Pedros and his 4-3-3 system with a defensive midfield pivot caused problems early for South Korea. It caused their head coach Colin Bell to adapt his side's system around ten minutes into the occasion, with the Taegeuk Ladies opting to match Morocco's system to help close spaces out of possession.

But his side were already behind before Bell had time to think about changes. In what was one of those "you had to be there" moments, Hindmarsh Stadium played host to Morocco's first-ever Women's World Cup goal. In the sixth minute, Hanane Ait El Haj's cross from the right, with perfect weight and pace, was superbly met by Ibtissam Jraidi, whose diving header at the near post flew past Kim Jung-mi and found her bottom right corner.

A wild roar erupted in Adelaide as a result, with the solid Moroccan contingent in the stands rejoicing at their side's historic moment. Everyone on Morocco's bench ran down the sideline to celebrate with Jraidi, signalling the magnitude of a goal that should be replayed back in Morocco for days to come.

As previously mentioned, Bell then changed his team's setup. But they still struggled to settle, and when Hong Hye-ji almost turned the ball into her net in the 13th minute, it was clear they were feeling nervous about the occasion.

Meanwhile, Morocco was undoubtedly up for their second group stage match. They adopted a conservative approach, highlighted by their lack of interest in playing out from their goalkeeper and general counter-attacking nature. But in the first half, multiple positive sequences in possession were also on display. South Korea wanted to break forward at speed when they won the ball but could not; such was the Moroccan organisation out of possession.

Morocco also ensured the midfield battle was tight, and their combative and physical nature seemed to shake Bell's side. The ongoing contest between Nouhaila Benzina and Park Eun-sun encapsulated the physicality of the match.

Morocco's approach was not only the vehicle driving their success against South Korea but one which acted as a catalyst for regaining confidence. After the goal, the Moroccans played with fantastic flair in the final third, underscored by the brilliant Sakina Ouzraoui, who had excellent touches and dazzling runs down the right side.

Benzina, though, was arguably their best throughout. She remained solid at the back and, in the 80th minute, took one for the team by bringing down star midfielder Ji So-Yun to stop a 2v1 situation in the final third.

Despite looking somewhat vulnerable from corners and certainly riding their luck near the end - 16-year-old Casey Phair had a huge opportunity to equalise - Morocco held their nerve to claim a historic World Cup win, and the first in their history.

It might have been even better had Rosella Ayane sealed the win near the end. But she spurned her close-range effort wide.

Whatever the case, 1-0 or 2-0, this win was huge for Moroccan women's football, summed up by incredible full-time scenes on a wet Sunday afternoon in Adelaide.

Next up, Morocco faces Colombia to do the unthinkable and qualify for the World Cup Round of 16. Should they do it, Sunday the 30th of July, 2023, will be remembered as the day Pedros' side found their swagger on the global stage and buried any demons still lingering from Matchday 1.