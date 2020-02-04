With a plethora of fixture, venue and nation changes overshadowing the Matildas build up to such an important series of matches, the Matildas coach now only wants to talk football.

“How important would it be for the Australian football community to have two teams to cheer on at the Olympic Games?” Milicic said

“The men have done a fantastic job in difficult circumstances to get there, deservedly so, and now it is up to us to do our end and we intend to do that.”

Milicic saved special praise for the sport's governing bodies, who have managed to stage the event despite several setbacks and various difficulties caused by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

“I’d like to recognise the substantial work and effort undertaken by FIFA, the AFC, FFA and CFA to proceed with this Olympic qualifying footballing tournament with the welfare of all at the forefront,” Milicic said.

“We as a group have worked on training and focusing on our preparation to be as smooth as possible. We are really looking forward to playing three games in Sydney in front of the Australian public.”

“The longer we are together, we really benefit, and, if anything, the time together is really helping us because we know what kind of opponents we are coming against.

“It is a difficult style to play against and it is one we will need to be fully focused on to be sure we progress."

Match Schedule – Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers – Group B

Matchday 1 – Monday, 3 February 2020

Thailand v Chinese Taipei - 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah

Matchday 2 – Friday, 7 February 2020

China PR v Thailand – 4.30pm (AEDT)

Australia v Chinese Taipei – 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah



Matchday 3 – Monday, 10 February 2020

Chinese Taipei v China PR – 4.30pm (AEDT)

Thailand v Australia – 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah



Matchday 4 – Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Australia v China PR – 7.30pm (AEDT)

Western Sydney Stadium, Parramatta