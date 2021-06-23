Ever wondered exactly how the A-League and W-League Player of the Season Awards, the Johnny Warren and Julie Dolan Medals, actually work? Let's find out.
HOW DOES JOHNNY WARREN MEDAL VOTING WORK?
The Johnny Warren Medal is the A-League’s Player of the Year award.
The judging panel for the Johnny Warren Medal included former professional players, referees, technical experts and members of the media for the A-League regular season.
Panel members from each of the four groups were appointed to vote on a 3-2-1 basis on every match.
A member of the following groups voted on all A-League regular season matches:
- A former NSL and/or A-League player
- A member of the Football Australia Technical staff including the Socceroos coaching staff
- The match officials that officiated on the game
- A senior member of the Australian football media including A-League broadcast partners, print and radio journalists
At the end of the A-League Season, all votes are tallied independently by leading accountancy firm Ernst & Young and the player or players who receive the most votes will be named the winner of the Johnny Warren Medal.
How does Julie Dolan Medal Voting work?
At the conclusion of each Westfield W-League regular season match, from a panel of technical football experts and media representatives appointed by the APL, as well as the match officials (as a collective) independently allocate players votes on a 3-2-1 basis.
APL independently collates these votes into an official 3-2-1 vote for each match.
At the end of the Westfield W-League Season all votes are tallied independently by leading accountancy firm Ernst & Young and the player or players who receive the most votes will be named the winner of the Julie Dolan Medal.
A-LEAGUE 2020/21 AWARDS
|
Johnny Warren Medal :
|
Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC) and Ulises Davila (Wellington Phoenix)
|
Young Footballer of the Year:
|
Joel King (Sydney FC)
|
Coach of the Year:
|
Patrick Kisnorbo (Melbourne City FC)
|
Nike Golden Boot Award:
|
Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City FC) – 25 goals
|
Goal of the Year:
|
Andy Keogh (Perth Glory) (v Western Sydney Wanders FC, Rd 21 -24th min)
|
Goalkeeper of the Year:
|
Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC) and Mark Birighitti (Central Coast Mariners)
|
Fair Play Award:
|
Brisbane Roar FC
|
Referee of the Year:
|
Chris Beath
Johnny Warren Medal 2020/21 - Voting – Top 5
|
Name
|
Club
|
Points
|
Ulises Davila
|
Wellington Phoenix
|
34
|
Milos Ninkovic
|
Sydney FC
|
34
|
Alessandro Diamanti
|
Western United FC
|
31
|
Jamie Maclaren
|
Melbourne City FC
|
29
|
Oliver Bozanic
|
Central Coast Mariners
|
27
WESTFIELD W-LEAGUE 2020/21 AWARDS
|
Julie Dolan Medal:
|
Michelle Heyman (Canberra United)
|
Young Footballer of the Year:
|
Kyra Cooney-Cross (Melbourne Victory)
|
Coach of the Year:
|
Jeff Hopkins (Melbourne Victory)
|
Golden Boot Award:
|
Emily Gielnik (Brisbane Roar FC) – 13 goals
|
Goal of the Year:
|
Lisa De Vanna (Melbourne Victory) (v Melbourne City FC, Rd 3)
|
Goalkeeper of the Year:
|
Tegan Micah (Melbourne City FC)
|
Fair Play Award:
|
Brisbane Roar FC
|
Referee of the Year:
|
Rebecca Durcau
Julie Dolan Medal 2020/21 - Voting – Top 5
|
Name
|
Club
|
Points
|
Michelle Heyman
|
Canberra United
|
19
|
Emily Gielnik
|
Brisbane Roar FC
|
17
|
Kyra Cooney-Cross
|
Melbourne Victory
|
17
|
Cortnee Vine
|
Sydney FC
|
12
|
Emily Condon
|
Adelaide United
|
12