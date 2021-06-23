HOW DOES JOHNNY WARREN MEDAL VOTING WORK?

The Johnny Warren Medal is the A-League’s Player of the Year award.

The judging panel for the Johnny Warren Medal included former professional players, referees, technical experts and members of the media for the A-League regular season.

Panel members from each of the four groups were appointed to vote on a 3-2-1 basis on every match.

A member of the following groups voted on all A-League regular season matches:

  • A former NSL and/or A-League player
  • A member of the Football Australia Technical staff including the Socceroos coaching staff
  • The match officials that officiated on the game
  • A senior member of the Australian football media including A-League broadcast partners, print and radio journalists

At the end of the A-League Season, all votes are tallied independently by leading accountancy firm Ernst & Young and the player or players who receive the most votes will be named the winner of the Johnny Warren Medal.

How does Julie Dolan Medal Voting work?

At the conclusion of each Westfield W-League regular season match, from a panel of technical football experts and media representatives appointed by the APL, as well as the match officials (as a collective) independently allocate players votes on a 3-2-1 basis.

APL independently collates these votes into an official 3-2-1 vote for each match.

At the end of the Westfield W-League Season all votes are tallied independently by leading accountancy firm Ernst & Young and the player or players who receive the most votes will be named the winner of the Julie Dolan Medal.

A-LEAGUE 2020/21 AWARDS

Johnny Warren Medal :

  

Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC) and Ulises Davila (Wellington Phoenix)

  

Young Footballer of the Year:

  

Joel King (Sydney FC)

  

Coach of the Year:

  

Patrick Kisnorbo (Melbourne City FC)

  

Nike Golden Boot Award:

  

Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City FC) – 25 goals

  

Goal of the Year:

  

Andy Keogh (Perth Glory) (v Western Sydney Wanders FC, Rd 21 -24th min)

  

Goalkeeper of the Year:

  

Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC) and Mark Birighitti (Central Coast Mariners)

  

Fair Play Award:

  

Brisbane Roar FC

  

Referee of the Year:

  

Chris Beath

  

 

Johnny Warren Medal 2020/21 - Voting – Top 5

 

Name

  

Club

  

Points

  

Ulises Davila

  

Wellington Phoenix

  

34

  

Milos Ninkovic

  

Sydney FC

  

34

  

Alessandro Diamanti

  

Western United FC

  

31

  

Jamie Maclaren

  

Melbourne City FC

  

29

  

Oliver Bozanic

  

Central Coast Mariners

  

27

 

WESTFIELD W-LEAGUE 2020/21 AWARDS

 

Julie Dolan Medal:

  

Michelle Heyman (Canberra United)

  

Young Footballer of the Year:

  

Kyra Cooney-Cross (Melbourne Victory)

  

Coach of the Year:

  

Jeff Hopkins (Melbourne Victory)

  

Golden Boot Award:

  

Emily Gielnik (Brisbane Roar FC) – 13 goals

  

Goal of the Year:

  

Lisa De Vanna (Melbourne Victory) (v Melbourne City FC, Rd 3)

  

Goalkeeper of the Year:

  

Tegan Micah (Melbourne City FC)

  

Fair Play Award:

  

Brisbane Roar FC

  

Referee of the Year:

  

Rebecca Durcau

  

 

Julie Dolan Medal 2020/21 - Voting – Top 5

 

Name

  

Club

  

Points

  

Michelle Heyman

  

Canberra United

  

19

  

Emily Gielnik

  

Brisbane Roar FC

  

17

  

Kyra Cooney-Cross

  

Melbourne Victory

  

17

  

Cortnee Vine

  

Sydney FC

  

12

  

Emily Condon

  

Adelaide United

  

12