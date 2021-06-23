HOW DOES JOHNNY WARREN MEDAL VOTING WORK?

The Johnny Warren Medal is the A-League’s Player of the Year award.

The judging panel for the Johnny Warren Medal included former professional players, referees, technical experts and members of the media for the A-League regular season.

Panel members from each of the four groups were appointed to vote on a 3-2-1 basis on every match.

A member of the following groups voted on all A-League regular season matches:

A former NSL and/or A-League player

A member of the Football Australia Technical staff including the Socceroos coaching staff

The match officials that officiated on the game

A senior member of the Australian football media including A-League broadcast partners, print and radio journalists

At the end of the A-League Season, all votes are tallied independently by leading accountancy firm Ernst & Young and the player or players who receive the most votes will be named the winner of the Johnny Warren Medal.

How does Julie Dolan Medal Voting work?

At the conclusion of each Westfield W-League regular season match, from a panel of technical football experts and media representatives appointed by the APL, as well as the match officials (as a collective) independently allocate players votes on a 3-2-1 basis.

APL independently collates these votes into an official 3-2-1 vote for each match.

At the end of the Westfield W-League Season all votes are tallied independently by leading accountancy firm Ernst & Young and the player or players who receive the most votes will be named the winner of the Julie Dolan Medal.

A-LEAGUE 2020/21 AWARDS

Johnny Warren Medal : Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC) and Ulises Davila (Wellington Phoenix) Young Footballer of the Year: Joel King (Sydney FC) Coach of the Year: Patrick Kisnorbo (Melbourne City FC) Nike Golden Boot Award: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City FC) – 25 goals Goal of the Year: Andy Keogh (Perth Glory) (v Western Sydney Wanders FC, Rd 21 -24th min) Goalkeeper of the Year: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC) and Mark Birighitti (Central Coast Mariners) Fair Play Award: Brisbane Roar FC Referee of the Year: Chris Beath

Johnny Warren Medal 2020/21 - Voting – Top 5

Name Club Points Ulises Davila Wellington Phoenix 34 Milos Ninkovic Sydney FC 34 Alessandro Diamanti Western United FC 31 Jamie Maclaren Melbourne City FC 29 Oliver Bozanic Central Coast Mariners 27

WESTFIELD W-LEAGUE 2020/21 AWARDS

Julie Dolan Medal: Michelle Heyman (Canberra United) Young Footballer of the Year: Kyra Cooney-Cross (Melbourne Victory) Coach of the Year: Jeff Hopkins (Melbourne Victory) Golden Boot Award: Emily Gielnik (Brisbane Roar FC) – 13 goals Goal of the Year: Lisa De Vanna (Melbourne Victory) (v Melbourne City FC, Rd 3) Goalkeeper of the Year: Tegan Micah (Melbourne City FC) Fair Play Award: Brisbane Roar FC Referee of the Year: Rebecca Durcau

Julie Dolan Medal 2020/21 - Voting – Top 5