This leaves many fans wondering if their team has a shot? What place are they in? Is there a clear favourite?

We have the answers to those questions and more in this W-League catchup edition.

Current Positions

The season is far enough along to have teams with varying records and points. So far Melbourne City (25 points), the Western Sydney Wanderers (19 points), Sydney FC (19 points), and Melbourne Victory (17 points) all sit in the crucial top-four positions in the league ladder.

Brisbane Roar are just on the cusp with 14 points good enough for fifth place and the last team able to make it in the Final Series.

Canberra United cannot make it into the top four since they only have 10 points and just two games remaining on their schedule. The bottom three who mathematically cannot make the finals series are the Newcastle Jets (seven points), Perth Glory (five points), and Adelaide United (four points).

How Did We Get Here?

The 2019-20 has been full of excitement, upsets, and the final three rounds could bring some of the best games yet.

The craziness of the season started in round one when Sydney FC blanked the defending regular season champions, Melbourne Victory 3-0. And in that same opening round the Newcastle Jets tied the juggernauts of Melbourne City 1-1.

Through the next set of rounds the Wanderers would go unbeaten in six games before their shocking 4-0 defeat by the Brisbane Roar in round 9.

But their second loss in round 11 may have been the biggest surprise of the season with last place Adelaide United winning 3-2.

Melbourne City has still not seen defeat earning all of the points except in that opening round to the Jets. Their wins have not been blowouts though, five of their victories have actually only been by a single goal.

The majority of those close games have been 1-0 since City has only given up three goals all season long.

Sydney FC has the same record as their in town rival the Wanderers but their eight goals for and their eight goals against have them behind the league’s top goal scorer in Western Sydney (21 goals).

The most inconsistent team in the beginning of the season Melbourne Victory, has now become one of the most consistent. The team started out 2-2-1 before going on a four game winning streak they are still riding.

Brisbane Roar may be riding the biggest rollercoaster of any team this year. They have only been able to string along two wins in a row and typically see a win, a loss, and a tie all within three games time.

Canberra United showed some promise at times, but the team is currently on a four game skid. Over the course of those games Canberra has been outscored 15-0.

The Jets are rightfully the top of the bottom three teams, of their seven losses four have came from losing by a goal. Adelaide and Perth have never found their flow and have only mustered up one win each.